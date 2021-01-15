Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Up 6.9%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 353,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 305,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $596.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth $420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth $301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

