HOMIHELP Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $50,157.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236224 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00057533 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.