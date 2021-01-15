Holo Hits One Day Volume of $24.08 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Holo has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $127.22 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,348,535,045 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

