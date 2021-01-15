Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

HIMX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

