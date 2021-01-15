Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSE HGV opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

