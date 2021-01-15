Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

