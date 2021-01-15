HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 2.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 139,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 116,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

