High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $65,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,151 shares of company stock worth $232,700. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

PCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 6,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

