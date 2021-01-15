HEROcoin Trading 31.1% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $33,737.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00376750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.94 or 0.04118773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012805 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

