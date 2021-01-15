Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Heritage Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

