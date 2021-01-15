Herbert Virgin Sells 3,805 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $133,327.20.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $6,851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

