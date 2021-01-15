HempCoin Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,846.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,177,658 coins and its circulating supply is 260,042,508 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

