HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLE. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

HLE stock opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of -10.03. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.20 ($64.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.88 and its 200 day moving average is €43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

