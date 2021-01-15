Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.35

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 55.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.