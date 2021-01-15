Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average of $202.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.