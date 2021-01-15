Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Heineken stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

