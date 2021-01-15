HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $5,530.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded up 272.3% against the dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003556 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

