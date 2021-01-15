HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.35. 24,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

