Hedget (HGET) Trading Up 75.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 75.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $6.09 million and $716,234.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00009608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

