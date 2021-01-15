Head to Head Contrast: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) versus Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 5.41 $11.81 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 5.44 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 21.30% 21.30% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

