Head-To-Head Contrast: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) versus EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EuroDry and Flex LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $27.24 million 0.52 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -8.87 Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.59 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -17.85% -8.95% -3.03% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EuroDry and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

EuroDry presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.97%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Flex LNG beats EuroDry on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons. EuroDry Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.