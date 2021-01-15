Head to Head Comparison: Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) & Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Blue Dolphin Energy -5.07% 8,476.37% -15.07%

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $309.26 million 0.02 $7.36 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanchez Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.