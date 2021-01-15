Head to Head Analysis: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunnova Energy International and Consolidated Edison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 1 11 0 2.92 Consolidated Edison 3 9 1 0 1.85

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. Consolidated Edison has a consensus target price of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55% Consolidated Edison 11.06% 7.77% 2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Consolidated Edison’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 35.28 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -17.04 Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 1.82 $1.34 billion $4.37 15.67

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Edison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,395 in-service line transformers; 3,745 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,200 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,318 miles of mains and 376,306 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

