HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE HCHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,745. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that HC2 will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 197,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HC2 during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

