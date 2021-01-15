HC Wainwright Raises Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Price Target to $5.00

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.