Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $35.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.