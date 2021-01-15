Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €9.05 ($10.65) and last traded at €9.04 ($10.63). 80,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.99 ($10.58).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAB. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.97 and a 200 day moving average of €8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

