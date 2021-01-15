Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

HALO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,697. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 302,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

