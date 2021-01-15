Haemonetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,420 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,203% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

