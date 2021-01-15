Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,280 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Global Net Lease accounts for approximately 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 70.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:GNL remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 528,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,062. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

