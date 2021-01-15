Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $161,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,074. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

