Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,445. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.