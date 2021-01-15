Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 250,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,177.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

