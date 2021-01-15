Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 190.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter.

GPM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

