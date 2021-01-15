Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Guess’ worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.