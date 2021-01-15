Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $27.20. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.02 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.
About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
