Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $27.20. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.02 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.53%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

