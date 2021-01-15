Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $33,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $260,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,634,049. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grubhub by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

