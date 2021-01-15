Growth Capital Acquisition (GCACU) Plans to Raise $125 Million in January 18th IPO

Growth Capital Acquisition (GCACU) expects to raise $125 million in an initial public offering on the week of January 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 12,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $129.4 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Growth Capital Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Prospective targets will include companies with global emerging growth and aggregate enterprise values of about $300 million to $1.5 billion. (Note: This IPO is expected to be priced during the week of Jan. 18, 2021. Growth Capital Acquisition cut the size of its IPO to 12.5 million units, down from 15 million units, at $10 each – same price – in an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 11, 2021. This trim amounted to a cut of about 16.7 percent in the IPO’s size.) “.

Growth Capital Acquisition was founded in 2010 and has 0 employees. The company is located at The Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10174, US and can be reached via phone at 212-895-3500.

