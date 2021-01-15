GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.41 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

