Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $200,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.40. 2,303,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

