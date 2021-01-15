Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,673,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,509,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

