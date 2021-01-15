Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 886,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

