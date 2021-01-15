Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $32.68 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 7.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,021,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

