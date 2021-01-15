Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

