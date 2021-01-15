Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,376. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

