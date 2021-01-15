Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Chewy accounts for about 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,968. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,114 shares of company stock worth $47,304,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

