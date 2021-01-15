Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $69.03. 3,455,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,465. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

