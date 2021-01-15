Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the December 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Thursday. 302,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,900. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

