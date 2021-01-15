Greencity Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 20th (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)

Greencity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. Greencity Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Greencity Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Greencity Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Greencity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.
Greencity Acquisition Company Profile
Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.
