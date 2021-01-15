Greencity Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 20th (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)

Greencity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. Greencity Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Greencity Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Greencity Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Greencity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Get Greencity Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCYU. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Greencity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Greencity Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,506,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Greencity Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,032,000.

Greencity Acquisition Company Profile

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greencity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.