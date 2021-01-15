Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,308 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Central Pacific Financial worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $598.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

